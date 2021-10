Hundreds of lawmakers and scientists attended the grand opening of the Roy Blunt Next Gen Precision Health Center in Columbia. One of those was the director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins, who gave Senator Blunt the credit for his influence on health research funding.

Collins worked with the human genome project and has served under 3 presidents.

