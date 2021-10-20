One in custody in connection to stabbing

A Steele man is in custody in connection to an alleged stabbing. Steele Police Chief Billy Joe Stanfield reports that the victim was airlifted to an area hospital with stab wounds following an incident on North First Street in Steele. 44-year-old Curtis Agee has been arrested on charges of 1st-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Agee was incarcerated in the Pemiscot County Jail on no bond. The condition and identity of the victim was not released.

