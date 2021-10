The Utility Billing Office and the dropbox moved to a new office near the front of the Osage Centre. Please do not go in the Osage main entrance for utility billing, there is only access to the Utility Billing Office through their own outside door to the right. Customers can NOT access utility billing from inside of the Osage.

