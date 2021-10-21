East Prairie man sentenced to 120 months on gun charges

An East Prairie man was sentenced to 120 months in prison on gun charges. 40-year-old Benjamin Wallace pleaded guilty in July for possession of a stolen firearm. On February 16, 2020, a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer stopped Wallace for a traffic violation. When Wallace stepped out of the truck he had been driving, the officer noticed several bulges in Wallace’s clothing. The officer asked Wallace if he had any weapons or knives. Wallace replied, “Not on me.” The officer then asked if Wallace had any weapons inside the truck. Wallace said, “Yes” and that the firearm was in the backseat area next to the male passenger. The officer arrested Wallace, who admitted that he took the shotgun from another residence without the owner’s permission and that he knew the New England Firearms shotgun was stolen when he possessed it.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!