Teacher injured in Jefferson Elementary incident

An incident on the campus of Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau last month resulted in emergency medical treatment for a teacher suffering from what authorities described as a “self-inflicted” wound to the neck. The incident occurred at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 27 on the campus at 520 S. Minnesota Ave. The original call came to Cape Girardeau Fire Department, which responded to the scene in search of a “50-year-old male” teacher who had suffered a wound to his neck. He was said to be bleeding. The transmissions did not indicate what type of instrument caused the wound. Before emergency responders could arrive on the scene, another call from the reporting party said the man had fled. Dispatchers sent police officers to the scene to locate the man, staging medical personnel several blocks away until the scene was secure. Police on scene asked dispatchers to contact local hospitals to see whether the man had sought treatment. A police transmission from the area indicated a “passerby” had told an officer a teacher had “barricaded” himself in a classroom. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

