Menu

Trading Post – October 23

Tree trimming service – ph #: 573-837-3237

————–

Warner 8ft. Fiberglass stepladder

Rifle ammunition

Drum equipment/hardware – ph #: 573-334-6543

————–

Buys and sells guitars & banjos – ph #: 573-270-1476

————–

Garage Sale – 72 N. Lake Dr. – Twin Lakes Subdivision

————–

Hydraulic pump – $250 – ph #: 573-576-8641

————–

Side-by-side refrigerator 

Window air conditioner

Table & chairs – ph #: 573-430-5249

————–

Motorcycle carrier – $300 – ph #: 450-1862

————–

Beagles pups – 4 weeks old

Buying: ‘71-’79 Ford engine

Buying:  Koehler vertical shaft engine – ph #: 573-510-1283

————–

Inside Sale – 502 S Kingshighway – Sikeston

————–

Rough Neck gear oil pump – $225

‘91 Everrude motor – $425

Frigidaire apt refrigerator – ph #: 450-2920

————–

Vinyl records – ph #: 573-382-9303

————–

Buying: Vintage jeweled pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————–

‘46 Farmall A-I tractor – $2,250

Farmall H generator – $100 – ph #: 573-579-4945

Daily Headlines Newsletter

Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning.

Click here to subscribe for free!

Related Posts

%d bloggers like this: