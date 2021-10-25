Cancelled Endangered Silver Advisory – Miller County Sheriff’s Department – Debra Charlene Wise

The Miller County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 63 Oak Bend Road Kaiser, MO at 4:00 AM on 10/20/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult was:

Debra Charlene Wise, a white, female, age 69, hgt 5′ 00″, 125 lbs, blond hair, blue eyes, wearing unknown clothing.

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Schizophrenia and cancer

Vehicle Information:

Black 2008 Chrysler 300 bearing MO, MYSWED last seen at the subject’s residence, possibly en route to Tennessee via unknown routes of travel.

Brief circumstances regarding the cancelled Endangered Silver Person incident:

Wise returned home.

Anyone shaving any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Miller County Sheriff’s Department at 573-369-2341.

