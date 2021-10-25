Gideon man jailed after pointing gun at at man and children

A Gideon man is in custody on charges of attempted robbery and armed criminal action after pointing a gun at a man and his young children. 71-year-old Larry Thacker was arrested Thursday morning by the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department following a 911 report of a man in Gideon exhibiting a weapon. A probable cause statement filed by John Nelson, an investigator with the Sheriff’s Department, states Thacker had paid the victim $20 to mow his lawn. The victim told the officer he was going to mow the yard but was called into work and was not able to mow it. On Thursday, Thacker saw the victim walking down the road with his children and the two men began to argue after Thacker demanded his money back. Thacker told the victim “if he didn’t get his $20 back he was going to kill him and his two daughters,” Nelson wrote in the probable cause. Thacker then allegedly pointed the gun at the man and his daughters. Thacker is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. today. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!