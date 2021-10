Medicare open enrollment is underway. Missourians who are eligible to get Medicare benefits are encouraged to review their Part D drug coverage and Medicare Advantage plans. Executive director of the State Health Insurance Assistance Program Scott Miniea says an annual checkup of your benefits is important.

The program is available to answer questions and provide one-on-one counseling for free by calling 1-800-390-3330 or by visiting missouriclaim.org.

