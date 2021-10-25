Missouri now registering aspiring substitute teachers for new online training program

Missouri is now registering aspiring substitute teachers for a new 20-hour online training program to get certified. The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education is offering the option to help battle the teacher shortage. Assistant Commissioner Paul Katnik says the department received overwhelming feedback from districts when it offered the option on a trial basis.

To register for the online program, go to dese.mo.gov. The cost to complete the program is about 180-dollars.

