Tip leads to drug arrest in Stoddard County

A Bloomfield man was held in the Stoddard County Jail last week after he was found in possession of multiple drugs. The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Tuesday deputies received information that David Barfield, of Bloomfield, was selling meth from his residence. Deputies made contact with Barfield and found him to be in possession of approximately six grams of meth, 16 grams of marijuana, smoking devices, scales, and a revolver. Barfield was arrested on charges including delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon. He was housed in the Stoddard County Jail on a $25,000 cash only bond.

