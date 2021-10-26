Murphysboro, IL man indicted on animal torture charges

A Murphysboro, IL man, who allegedly confessed on video, is indicted on animal torture charges. 22-year-old Jacob Spradling has been indicted on one count each of animal torture and aggravated cruelty to animals. Spradling is accused of strangling his girlfriend’s dog in June. In September, a video of the incident went viral, sparking outrage on Carbondale social media pages and leading to his arrest. Spradling can be seen confessing to the crime in a video posted by the owner of the dog’s brother to YouTube. He claims to have strangled the dog to death with its leash. There are multiple videos that were submitted as evidence to the grand jury. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

