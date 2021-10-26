Tuesday, October 26th, 2021
TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……
Dublin, GA — A Georgia man has been federally charged with wire fraud after spending most of his COVID-19 business relief loan that he had lied about on a single Pokemon card worth $57,789. Vinath Oudomsine, of Dublin, was supposed to use his Economic Injury Disaster Loan [EIDL] to cover business expenses such as payroll, production costs, debts, or rent — but instead blew nearly all of it on a trading card after lying on his application, according to federal charging documents.
Prosecutors said In July 2020, Oudomsine falsely applied for the EIDL, indicating that he had operated a business that had existed since 2018 with ten employees on his payroll and yearly revenues of $235,000. Prosecutors did not indicate what kind of business he purported to own.
The Small Business Association deposited $85,000 into a bank account belonging to Oudomsine in August of 2020, the document said.