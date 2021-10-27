Fire destroys Portageville residence

The Standard Democrat reports that a home was destroyed by fire early Monday. Around 4 a.m., Portageville fire personnel were paged for a structure fire in the Warren Avenue and Seventh Street area. Engine 1 and Ladder 10 responded and upon arrival found a single-story home fully engulfed in flames. A second alarm was paged for a working structure fire and Marston Fire was called in for assistance. Firefighters were able to get a knock down on the flames to protect nearby structures. The home was considered a total loss. No one was home at the time of the fire and the cause was undetermined. The scene was cleared at 6 a.m.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!