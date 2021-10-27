MO Dems create first Latino Caucus

For the first time in Missouri’s political history, a party has created a caucus devoted to the needs of the Latino Community. Manny Abarca is the secretary of the state democratic party and founder of the caucus. He says they have needed representation like this for many years.

Abarca says even though the overall Latino population in Missouri is relatively low, there are pockets that need more representation. The caucus also includes two state lawmakers who are Latino and the hope is to increase participation from other Missourians of the same descent.

