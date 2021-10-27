National Weather Service teams are back out surveying tornado damage

The National Weather Service is on the ground in Missouri reviewing damage from tornadoes that blew through Missouri on Sunday. Twisters have been confirmed near Farmington, Fredericktown, St. Mary, Richland, Sedalia, Pattonsburg, as well as Caldwell and Livingston Counties. Meteorologist Alex Elmore says teams might need a few more days to find out the extent of the tornados.

Electric and phone service may be out in some of these areas still.

