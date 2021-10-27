A rough flu season is expected this time around. Last year, Missouri’s flu case count was so low because many people were wearing masks, keeping their distance from others and staying home more. Communications director for the state Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa Cox says the coronavirus has already put a strain on the healthcare system, along with other respiratory illnesses. She encourages Missourians to get their flu vaccination soon, especially those who are pregnant, have a weaker immune system, the elderly, and young kids.

Flu shots are available for Missourians six months and older.

