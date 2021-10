The Southeast Missourian reports that a Sikeston man is facing a felony charge for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender. 27-year-old Jaylon Ross was arrested Sunday night in New Madrid County for the alleged failure. He was cited for driving while revoked, failure to wear a seat belt and failure to display working headlights. He was taken to the county jail and released.

