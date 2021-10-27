Wednesday, October 27th, 2021

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

St. Petersburg, FL — A chicken enthusiast is facing felony burglary and child abuse charges after allegedly striking a teenage worker in the neck because she was “unhappy with the service at the KFC drive-through window,” according to Florida police. Alexandra Maldonado, 23, was arrested Friday afternoon following the confrontation at a KFC near her St. Petersburg residence.

Investigators allege that Maldonado, displeased with the service, walked up to the drive-thru window and hit the 16-year-old victim, “causing a visible red mark 1” x 4” in size.” Maldonado, who works at a Metro PCS store, reached into the drive-thru window to strike the girl, cops allege.

Maldonado was arrested after her car was pulled over by police. She reportedly “admitted to the offense,” the complaint states. Maldonado was charged with child abuse for striking the minor. She was also hit with a burglary count for “entering” the KFC, which was closed with the exception of the drive-thru window. She was freed from the county jail Saturday morning after posting $15,000 bond.

