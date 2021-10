If you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card, don’t worry. Communications director with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Lisa Cox says the agency can get you a vaccination record in paper or electronic form.

To prevent someone else from fraudulently using your vaccination card, Cox suggests keeping your vaccination record in a safe spot, like your wallet or with your medical records.

