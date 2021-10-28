500 pound injured tortoise at Missouri zoo rolling around on skateboard

A tortoise on wheels is something you don’t see every day. An injured 500-pound tortoise is scooting around on a skateboard of sorts at Dickerson Park Zoo Springfield. Bubba, who is about 80 years old, has an open wound on his belly in need of healing. Public Relations and Marketing Director Joey Powell says a worker came up with the tortoise cart to keep Bubba on the go and the injured area off the ground.

Powell says Bubba will probably be rolling around on wheels for a couple weeks.

