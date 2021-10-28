Dexter police offer safe tips for Halloween

Dexter Police Chief Hank Trout and the Dexter Police Department are hoping everyone has a safe Halloween and will be safe at the various Halloween events in Dexter. The department has released a list of safety tips for parents and children this halloween:

Talk to your children about being safe! Always supervise your children while they are trick or treating.

Wear light-colored clothing that’s short enough to prevent tripping and add reflective tape to the sides, front and back of the costume.

Make sure children can see well through facemasks or use cosmetics to create fun or scary faces.

Carry a flashlight after dark.

You can learn more safety tips in the Dexter Statesman.

