DHSS: Don’t count on natural immunity to protect you from COVID-19 long term

Natural immunity against the coronavirus only lasts so long. If you have had the virus but have not been vaccinated yet, Lisa Cox, with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, suggests getting immunized sooner rather than later. She says you only need to wait until you are out of your isolation period or no longer symptomatic.

Cox says natural immunity in kids does not last nearly as long as it does in adults.

