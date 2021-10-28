Missouri works to get statewide prescription drug monitoring program off the ground

Missouri is working to get its statewide prescription drug monitoring program off the ground. The Legislature passed and Governor Parson signed a bill into law this year, making Missouri the last state in the country to put a program on the books that keeps track of prescription drugs. Owner of Grand Pharmacy Greg Gilmore says the database will help to put a stop to people trying to fill fake prescriptions and doctor shopping.

The law states patient information won’t be provided to law enforcement, prosecutors or regulatory bodies for purposes not allowed under federal health care information privacy laws.

