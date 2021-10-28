Two arrested on drug charges in Stoddard County

Two Indianapolis residents were taken into custody on drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrests both occurred shortly before 10:30 pm Monday night in Stoddard County. 29-year-old Mack Proctor was taken into custody on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for ecstasy, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Authorities also arrested 30-year-old Robert Reed on charges of possession of a controlled substance for meth and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Following the arrests, both were held at the Stoddard County Jail.

