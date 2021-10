Many Missouri kids and adults will break out their spooky costumes this weekend. Halloween is Sunday. Juston Wheetley with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says always check your Halloween candy before eating it.

He urges parents to have their kids carry something that makes the children easier for drivers to see, like a flashlight or a glow stick.

