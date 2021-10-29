Two people arrested in Wayne County on drug charges
Two people were arrested in Wayne County this week on drug charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 50-year-old Douglas Collins, of Patterson, and 40-year-old Kristian Collins, of Piedmont, were arrested for felony possession of a controlled substance for meth. Douglas Collins was also charged with not having a driver’s license, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Kristian Collins had additional charges of possession of marijuana and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. They were both taken to the Wayne County Jail on a 24 hour hold.