Cape Girardeau Firefighters Support the Internet Sales Tax (Use Tax)

The Cape Girardeau Firefighters have issued an open letter to voters about the Internet Sales Tax.

“Friends and Neighbors:

Your Cape Girardeau Professional Firefighters are asking for your support on the Use (Internet Sales) Tax on the upcoming November 2nd ballot. With the continued loss of revenue in our brick-and-mortar partners, this tax initiative would be used to level the playing field for local businesses. Currently, if you were to buy a hammer at a local hardware store you would pay a local sales tax; if you were to buy the hammer online that sales tax would not be captured. The Use Tax would allow the City of Cape Girardeau to collect the tax dollars needed to support local essential workers and services regardless of how goods are purchased. We are losing the ability to provide our citizens with the top-level services they have grown accustomed to. Currently, the Cape Girardeau Fire Department is down two firefighters. To maintain staffing levels we have resorted to filling these positions with overtime personnel. We have multiple retirements upcoming and are worried we will not fill these positions. We recently attempted a hiring process in which we received no applicants. We are losing applicants to neighboring fire and EMS agencies as well as private industry for better pay and benefits. Some of our recently resigned firefighters now drive nearly 2 hours away to work to obtain better pay and benefits they didn’t receive in Cape Girardeau. We are at risk of cutting services: CPR classes, station tours, standbys for events, and fire prevention outreach. We are trending down a path that could lead to closing a fire station due to short staffing. If an emergency occurred near a closed fire station, the next closest station would be an additional 4-5 CRITICAL minutes away.

In the past 10 years

· We have lost 29 employees due to resignations, five of which were supervisors. Twenty left for higher-paying jobs and had an average of 5.5 years of service with the City. Those 29 employees equated to 166 years of experience lost.

· We have lost 20 employees to retirement that had an average of 30 years of service with the City. Those 20 employees resulted in the loss of 600 years of experience.

· Over 2/3 of our staff has 10 years of service or less with the City. Over half of these employees are now company officers.

We have been assured by City administration that a large portion of the funding would be spent on employee salaries and implementing a sustainable pay plan for the Fire Department. With multiple years of receiving only a 1% cost of living raise, we believe this is the first step needed in retaining and attracting quality employees to our Fire Department as well as other departments in the City. Please remember, these negative effects are also being felt in our other City departments such as the Police Department and Public Works Department.

We come to you as ONE Cape and ask for you to VOTE YES on NOVEMBER 2nd to continue to support the quality of life we all know within the City of Cape Girardeau.

Thank you for your consideration,

Cape Girardeau Firefighters”

