SBA to Host National Veterans Small Business Week Nov. 1-5

The U.S. Small Business Administration will celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of our veteran small business owners during National Veterans Small Business Week, Nov. 1-5, 2021.

“National Veterans Small Business Week is a time to honor the service and celebrate the impact of our nearly 1.8 million veteran entrepreneurs who are a driving force in our economy, generating approximately $1 trillion annually and employing nearly 4 million people,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “The SBA team is committed to providing the capital, marketplace opportunities and supportive network of Veterans Business Outreach Centers so that our veterans and military spouses can continue to do what they do best – face hardships head-on to build, innovate, and adapt their businesses to survive and thrive.”

“Guaranteeing paid leave is a critical part of the effort to improve the economic security of families, support small businesses and increase economic growth. The pandemic has exposed the chronic caregiving crisis faced by working people and employers alike. We cannot emerge from this crisis and remain one of the only countries in the world without some form of national paid leave. As we honor Veteran Small Business Week and continue our efforts to support small business owners, including the more than 330,000 Veteran business owners, now is the time make a bold investment in our nation’s working families,” Senator and Iraq War veteran Tammy Duckworth stated.

Representative and former Army Ranger Jason Crow (CO-6) added, “Our service members have our backs; it’s our responsibility to have their backs, too. That means ensuring veterans have the tools and resources they need to build and run a small business. I’m proud to join in recognizing our veteran small business community this National Veterans Small Business Week as we continue investing in the strength and resiliency of American veterans.”

Throughout the week, the SBA will focus on highlighting various aspects of the veteran small business ownership journey. Hosted by the Office of Veterans Business Development, the week-long event will cover several topics such as transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and access to capital resources.

SBA district offices, resource partners, and local organizations across the country will host National Veterans Small Business Week activities in hybrid in-person and virtual formats based on the needs of their community. For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events in your area, visit sba.gov/nvsbw. Sign up for an event and join the online conversation using the hashtag #VetBiz.

The Office of Veterans Business Development works through SBA’s extensive resource partner network, which includes Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, Women’s Business Centers, and 22 Veterans Business Outreach Centers (VBOC) located throughout the nation. VBOCs are also the leading partner in hosting the “Boots to Business” and “Boots to Business Reboot” programs, which offer courses on entrepreneurship on military installations and in local communities. Since the program’s inception in 2013, Boots to Business has trained and graduated more than 143,955 service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans.www.sba.gov/veterans

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!