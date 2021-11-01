Balloting set for Tuesday in some locales
Voters in some Southeast Missouri locales will decide tax issues in balloting tomorrow. Four communities — Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Delta, and Scott City — will hold an election to determine whether to impose a use tax equal to the local sales tax rate. The use tax would apply to goods purchased online. Scott County voters will consider a quarter-cent sales tax “for the purpose of providing central dispatching of fire protection, emergency ambulance service including emergency telephone services, and other emergency services.” Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. A complete list of polling locations is available at www.capecountyelections.com.