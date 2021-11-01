ISP investigate officer involved shooting in Johnson County
The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 7 is investigating an officer-involved shooting (OIS) involving officers from Mississippi County, MO (MCSO) and Johnson County, IL (JCSO) Sheriff’s Offices. On Oct. 28, 2021 around 3:30 p.m., multiple agencies from Illinois and the MCSO were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a stolen MCSO patrol truck. The truck had been stolen by a suspect who had been arrested by deputies from MCSO while in Missouri. During the pursuit, a deputy from MCSO and JCSO discharged their firearms. At the conclusion of the pursuit on Allen Road, about 1 mile west of Buncombe, IL, the suspect was taken into custody and was not injured as a result of the officer involved shooting.