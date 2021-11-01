Missing Dunklin County man – Jerry Ott UPDATE suspects charged

Two Campbell men have been taken into custody in connection to the investigation of a missing person in Dunklin County. Authorities report that 61-year-old Jerry Ott has been found dead. Ott was reported missing by authorities on Wednesday and had last been seen on October 25th. 61-year-old Philip Cooper and 38-year-old Jonathan Cooper were charged with tampering with physical evidence, abandonment of a corpse, and stealing. Philip Cooper was also charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action.

