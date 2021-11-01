Since 2015, Missouri has had more deadly crashes involving pedestrians in October than any other month. MoDOT’s assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer Jon Nelson says the evenings bring more challenges, including less visibility of pedestrians and more intoxicated people.

Nelson says for whatever reason, the fall and early winter months actually have a higher rate of pedestrian fatalities than the summer months.

