Charleston man, two juveniles arrested for shooting

A Charleston man and two juveniles face charges following a shooting that injured two people Friday in Charleston. 22-year-old Darrick Irvin is charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of stolen property. He is currently in custody at the Mississippi County Jail. Two juveniles from Charleston, ages 13 and 14, have been referred to the Juvenile Court with the same charges. About 1:25 p.m. Friday, a Charleston DPS officer on patrol witnessed a shooting. The officer observed two vehicles stopped on Elm Street at the intersection of Marshall Street. Three males in the rear vehicle got out and began shooting at the vehicle in front of them. Two people were injured and suffered gunshot wounds during the incident. When the suspects saw the officer, they fled in their vehicle. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver failed to yield. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped near Boone Avenue and all three occupants fled. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!