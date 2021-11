In 2020, Governor Parson signed a bill into law that lets some Missourians ride their motorcycles without a helmet. Jon Nelson, with the Missouri Transportation Department, says the state has experienced a drastic increase in the number of motorcyclists killed this year in traffic crashes.

Nelson says 77 unhelmeted motorcyclists have been killed so far this year compared to 17 in 2020.

