MO Supreme Court deciding whether local leaders can spend public money on ballot measures

The Missouri Supreme Court is deciding whether local elected officials should be banned from spending public money to weigh in on candidates and ballot measures. Some St. Louis County area elected officials filed a lawsuit in 2019 saying the state law violates the free speech rights of local leaders. Deputy Solicitor General Michael Talent, of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, says governmental speech is not covered under the First Amendment.

The Supreme Court could rule at any time.

