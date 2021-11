A wanted man has been arrested on an assault charge. The Poplar Bluff Police Department reports that 55-year-old Arnold Felton was wanted on an assault charge in connection to a shooting investigation. Before being apprehended, officials say that Felton was being considered armed and dangerous.

