Carterville, IL man sentenced to ten years for drug and gun charges
U.S. District Judge Stephen Limbaugh, Jr. sentenced a Carterville, IL man to ten years in federal prison. 24-year-old Demetrious McGee was sentenced for possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He pleaded guilty on August 3, 2021. McGee earlier admitted that he had been arrested on July 17, 2020, in possession of 14 ounces of meth and a loaded handgun. He also admitted that he was trying to become a “big time drug dealer” and that he had sold 5-8 ounces of meth a week for the preceding five months. McGee will also serve a four year term of supervised release after his term of incarceration.