MO Supreme Court considering constitutionality of state law about rights of rape survivors

The Missouri Supreme Court is considering the constitutionality of a state law about the rights of rape survivors. State Public Defender System Director Mary Fox and several other public defenders say part of the law violates freedom of speech rights and creates a conflict of interest. It’s the part requiring defense attorneys to remind their clients’ alleged victims of their right to have a support person present while being questioned. During a court hearing, Jeff Johnson, with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, says the law reminds survivors of their rights during questioning.

The high court will rule on the case at a later date.

