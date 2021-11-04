Springfield Fire Department represents Missouri in federal apprenticeship program

The Springfield Fire Department is representing Missouri on a national scale. It is the first fire department in the state to join the U.S. Department of Labor’s apprenticeship program. The career pathway allows employers to develop and prepare their future workforce, and individuals can get paid work experience, classroom instruction, and a nationally recognized credential. Assistant Fire Chief Olan Morelan says that creating a pathway into the industry is important.

Forty-six recruits are training in the new, three-year program.

