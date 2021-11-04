Two people arrested for burglary in Cape

On Monday October 25h, the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a possible burglary located at a residence around the 900 block of county road 442. Numerous items were stolen including credit cards, a laptop, and diamond rings. During the investigation it was discovered that the stolen credit cards were being used at local businesses around town. This led to the apprehension and arrest of two individuals. Shane Shafer was charged with burglary, stealing, fraudulent use of a debit device, and property damage. He is being held at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center on a $10,000 bond. Amber Chasten was charged with fraudulent use of a debit device. Chasten is being held at the Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

