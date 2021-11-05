Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possessing firearm
A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 34-year-old Herschael Tanksley was sentenced following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. In November 2019, officers were dispatched to a “shots fired call” outside a residence in Cape Girardeau. The reporting party told police that Tanksley was the person responsible for firing the gun and that he had since left the area in a silver passenger car. Officers located and stopped the car, and made contact with Tanksley. A semi-automatic pistol was seized from Tanksley’s jacket pocket. He admitted that he had the firearm for about a year. Tanksley has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle in Scott County, and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.