Cape Girardeau man sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possessing firearm

A Cape Girardeau man was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison for possessing a firearm. 34-year-old Herschael Tanksley was sentenced following his guilty plea to being a previously convicted felon in possession of a firearm. In November 2019, officers were dispatched to a “shots fired call” outside a residence in Cape Girardeau. The reporting party told police that Tanksley was the person responsible for firing the gun and that he had since left the area in a silver passenger car. Officers located and stopped the car, and made contact with Tanksley. A semi-automatic pistol was seized from Tanksley’s jacket pocket. He admitted that he had the firearm for about a year. Tanksley has a prior felony conviction for tampering with a motor vehicle in Scott County, and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!