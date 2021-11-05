I-55/57/U.S. 60 interchange ramps, Exit 66 closed for pavement work

Contractor crews are scheduled to repair the pavement at the Interstate 55/57/U.S. 60 cloverleaf interchange at Exit 66 in Sikeston. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release said the work will be done Monday, and closures are set for Ramp 1A southbound I-57 to southbound I-55 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m, and Ramp 66B northbound I-55 to westbound U.S. 60 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. A signed detour will be in place. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

