Murphysboro police search for 16-year-old who escaped after court appearance

Police in Illinois are searching for a 16-year-old who escaped custody Wednesday afternoon after a court appearance. The Murphysboro Police Department reports that Jabron Haynes, of Carbondale, escaped a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center Employee around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. An employee told police in a 911 call Haynes escaped after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse. He escaped near Industrial Park Road and 2nd Street in Murphysboro. Police said he was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints at the time of escape. He was described as a black male last seen in a red sweatshirt and blue jeans. He has a warrant out for his escape at this time. The police have not disclosed the reason for the original court appearance at this time. You can learn more at thesouthern.com.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!