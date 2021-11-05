Supply chain problems could affect Thanksgiving’s main course in parts of U.S. – and gobble up an extra helping of holiday budget

Supply chain problems are expected to affect prices and availability of turkey over the holidays in parts of the country. But, Kelly Smith, with Missouri Farm Bureau, says he expects the Show-Me State to have a good supply. As for meat prices, Smith expects them to be higher. He also says you might not have as many options on size, for instance.

Missouri ranks among the top ten nationally in turkey production.

