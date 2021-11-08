Cancelled Endangered Silver Advisory – New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office – Ernestine Russell

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Office has cancelled an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a missing adult incident that occurred at 71 Coffee Road, New Madrid, MO at 5:00 p.m. on 11/08/2021.

The endangered SILVER advisory missing adult is:

Ernestine Russell, a black, female, age 72, hgt 5’2″, 180 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, wearing a burgundy house coat. Unique characteristics: Tattoo on left side of her neck

Diagnosed Medical Condition(s): Dementia and heart problems

Vehicle Information:

Blue Dodge 4 door truck last seen northbound from 71 Coffee Road, New Madrid, MO.

Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Silver Person incident:

Subject has been located safely.

