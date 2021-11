Missouri’s inaugural 2021 bear hunt is in the books. Conservation Department biologist Laura Conlee says nine bears were harvested in Bear Management Zone 1 in southwestern Missouri.

Conservation officials are analyzing data from this year’s hunt and will make recommendations for next year.

