Sen. Blunt pushes Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) conservation efforts

U.S. Senator Roy Blunt is proposing federal legislation that could funnel as much as 20-Million dollars to conservation efforts in Missouri. The Missouri Republican has sponsored legislation along with New Mexico Democrat Senator Martin Heinrich that would send 1.3 Billion dollars generated from environmental penalties to states, territories, and tribes. Senator Blunt says money from the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) will help fully implement a statewide wildlife action plan and incentive programs for local landowners to be involved.

State conservation officials say that kind of federal funding would allow them to fully implement their statewide wildlife action plan, including habitat restoration as well as incentive programs for private landowners to engage in environmental practices.

Daily Headlines Newsletter Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Sign up for local daily headlines delivered straight to your email inbox every weekday morning. Click here to subscribe for free!