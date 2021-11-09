5 arrests, 9 probable cause affidavits submitted following sex compliance operation in Scott County

Five arrests and nine probable cause affidavits were submitted following a three-day sex offender compliance operation in Scott County. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office along with the U.S. Marshals Service conducted a surprise compliance check operation this past week. Scott County has 165 listed offenders, and all were checked as part of the event. Personnel were divided into four teams and divided geographically across the county to check each sex offender. The operation resulted in five arrests. Three of the arrests were for drugs and the other two were for illegal possession of firearms. Thirteen offenders were found to have violations. Some of the violations were corrected immediately. Out of the 13, nine warrants were issued resulting in eight arrests. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.

