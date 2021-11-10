As state’s medical marijuana industry continues to grow, a Missouri university is seizing the opportunity

A Missouri university is cultivating new opportunities in the state’s medical marijuana industry. Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville has launched an online cannabis education program that is available to anyone, not just students enrolled at the school. The university is teaming up with Green Flower, a cannabis education platform, to offer the non-credit certifications. Daniel Kalef, with Green Flower, says cannabis skills are in demand in Missouri.

The programs include Cannabis Healthcare and Medicine, Cannabis Law and Policy, The Business of Cannabis, and Cannabis Agriculture and Horticulture.

